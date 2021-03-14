Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defaced with grey paint

Send this page to someone via email

Coldstream’s rainbow crosswalk has been splattered with what appears to be grey paint.

The crosswalk on Kalamalka Road, near Kal Beach, was installed in 2017 as a symbol of inclusion.

“[Rainbow crosswalks] are meant to represent kindness and respect…and it is unfortunate that someone has made this gesture of hate in our community,” said Dawn Tucker, a local LGBT2Q+ advocate.

“What it really signifies is that we have more work to do in our community.”

Tucker was saddened and disappointed to see the damage.

“I hope people take the initiative to do some education around this. I’m certainly open to anybody who wants to reach out and ask questions and is looking for education around these issues,” Tucker said.

A similar incident occurred in 2019 when the Coldstream rainbow crosswalk was defaced with what looked like white paint.

After that incident, city staff used a pressure washer to clean off the vandalism.

Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said on Sunday that municipal staff will be looking at what can be done about the latest vandalism.

Garlick said he is hoping the current damage can be cleaned up just as easily as the vandalism in 2019.

Tucker is hoping the police will investigate the latest incident of vandalism.

“Hopefully we will actually catch the person or persons doing this and if they are caught I really hope there is some education, that again, occurs around this,” Tucker said.

“Our communities include a lot of people that are very welcoming, loving, and inclusive. I hope that at the end of this we allow the rainbow crosswalk to exist without defacing it so that everybody can enjoy it.”

Global Okanagan has reached out to RCMP for comment.