Rainbow crosswalk in Coldstream vandalized
A Coldstream cleanup crew was called on Monday morning to clean up the town’s rainbow crosswalk.
The rainbow crosswalk, which was installed in 2017, crosses Kalamalka Road near Kal Beach.
It appears the crosswalk was defaced with white paint.
It is unclear who is responsible for defacing the crosswalk at this time.
