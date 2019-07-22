Rainbow crosswalk in Coldstream vandalized

A Coldstream cleanup crew was called on Monday morning to clean up the town’s rainbow crosswalk.

The rainbow crosswalk, which was installed in 2017, crosses Kalamalka Road near Kal Beach.

The pressure washer is making short work of the vandalism which appears to be white paint. #vernonbc pic.twitter.com/U2RhXXlNZs — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) July 22, 2019

It appears the crosswalk was defaced with white paint.

It is unclear who is responsible for defacing the crosswalk at this time.

— More to come