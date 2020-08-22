Man charged after rainbow crosswalk in Aurora, Ont., spray painted black

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a 57-year-old man is facing charges after a new Pride rainbow crosswalk was damaged by black spray paint.

On Saturday at around 3:20 a.m., police said an officer was on patrol in Aurora, Ont., in the area of Yonge Street and Wellington Road where a new crosswalk was just unveiled by the mayor two days earlier.

The officer spotted a man using black spray paint to damage the crosswalk, police said.

The man, Roy Zinn from Aurora, was arrested. He is charged with mischief.

Police said they are also investigating another incident on Thursday, just before midnight, of a pickup truck that drove over the crosswalk and left black tire skid marks over the rainbow. The suspect allegedly returned a short time later and left some more, police added.

“Investigators believe that the marks were done intentionally and this is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident,” York Regional Police said in a news release.

Police said they were contacted by the town of Aurora staff on Friday regarding the damage to the roadway.

Aurora approved the rainbow crosswalk in July after Mayor Tom Mrakas introduced a motion at council saying the installation was meant to show support for the LGBTQ2 community.

It is unclear if the suspect charged following the spray paint incident Saturday morning is the same individual who ran over the crosswalk with the pickup truck on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information on Thursday’s incident to come forward and call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Global News’ Nick Westoll.

At 3:20am an officer spotted a man spraying black paint on the Pride rainbow crosswalk at Yonge/Wellington in Aurora. 57yr-old Roy ZINN was arrested and has been charged with Mischief. More info here –> https://t.co/lasTQdk4aY@Town_of_Aurora — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 22, 2020

What an historic moment for our Town as I was joined by our MP’s, MPP and Council as we walked together across the newly installed “Rainbow Crosswalk”.And what a message to send to the world that Aurora is an inclusive community that is accepting & welcoming of all. #AuroraProud pic.twitter.com/6u38osNCys — Mayor Tom Mrakas (@TMrakas) August 20, 2020

Police released a surveillance photo of a vehicle in Aurora before it allegedly damaged a rainbow crosswalk. Handout / York Regional Police

