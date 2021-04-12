Manitoba RCMP looking for driver after crash in St. Andrews

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for the owner of a piece of a truck found at the scene of a crash that damaged a traffic controller cabinet in the RM of St. Andrews.

RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 9 at Parkdale Road around 7:25 a.m. on March 24.

A witness told police they saw a white pickup truck in the west ditch at the intersection, but the truck was gone when officers arrived.

#rcmpmb are investigating a collision that occurred on Mar 24 at 7:25 am on #MBHwy9 at Parkdale Rd, in the RM of St. Andrews. A white pickup truck hit a traffic controller cabinet at that location, caused significant damage & then fled. Have info? Call 204-668-8322. pic.twitter.com/T8312ub7DR — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 12, 2021

They say officers did find a truck cap believed to belong to the vehicle at the scene of the crash, which caused “significant damage” to a traffic controller cabinet.

Police released a photo of the truck cap Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red River North RCMP at 204-668-8322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

