Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - After violent anti-curfew rally, Montreal doctor says people must make ‘some degree of sacrifices’

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP looking for driver after crash in St. Andrews

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 1:16 pm
Red River North RCMP are looking for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash in the RM of St. Andrews March 24. They say the driver left the scene, but likely left behind this truck cap. View image in full screen
Red River North RCMP are looking for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash in the RM of St. Andrews March 24. They say the driver left the scene, but likely left behind this truck cap. RCMP Handout

Police are looking for the owner of a piece of a truck found at the scene of a crash that damaged a traffic controller cabinet in the RM of St. Andrews.

RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 9 at Parkdale Road around 7:25 a.m. on March 24.

Read more: Five hospitalized in seven-vehicle Winnipeg crash

A witness told police they saw a white pickup truck in the west ditch at the intersection, but the truck was gone when officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

They say officers did find a truck cap believed to belong to the vehicle at the scene of the crash, which caused “significant damage” to a traffic controller cabinet.

Read more: Winnipeg man killed in crash with semi on CentrePort Canada Way

Police released a photo of the truck cap Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red River North RCMP at 204-668-8322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Dale Boulevard crash' Dale Boulevard crash
Dale Boulevard crash – Mar 10, 2021

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashManitoba RCMPSt. AndrewsHighway 9Red River North RCMPTruck Cap

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers