Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Winnipeg man killed in crash with semi on CentrePort Canada Way

By Shane Gibson Global News
RCMP say a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg died in a crash on CentrePort Canada Way Wednesday.
RCMP say a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg died in a crash on CentrePort Canada Way Wednesday. Michael Draven/Global News

A Winnipeg man is dead following a crash on CentrePort Canada Way Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on CentrePort Canada Way, just west of Bergen Cutoff Road in the RM of Rosser around 4:15 p.m.

Read more: Semi, van involved in serious crash near CentrePort Canada Way

RCMP say a semi heading east on CentrePort Canada Way drove through the median as it took a curve, crashing with a minivan heading west before ending up in the ditch.

The 33-year-old man driving the minivan was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. He was the only occupant of the minivan.

The minivan’s driver died in hospital.
The minivan’s driver died in hospital. Michael Draven/Global News

The 37-year-old Winnipeg man driving the semi remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Speed and road conditions are being looked at as contributing factors in the crash, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP’s criminal collision investigative team.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashWinnipeg crashManitoba crashStonewall RCMPRM of RosserCentrePort Canada Way
Flyers
More weekly flyers