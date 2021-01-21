Winnipeg man killed in crash with semi on CentrePort Canada Way

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is dead following a crash on CentrePort Canada Way Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on CentrePort Canada Way, just west of Bergen Cutoff Road in the RM of Rosser around 4:15 p.m.

RCMP say a semi heading east on CentrePort Canada Way drove through the median as it took a curve, crashing with a minivan heading west before ending up in the ditch.

The 33-year-old man driving the minivan was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. He was the only occupant of the minivan.

The minivan’s driver died in hospital. Michael Draven/Global News

The 37-year-old Winnipeg man driving the semi remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed and road conditions are being looked at as contributing factors in the crash, police say.

Police are continuing to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP’s criminal collision investigative team.

