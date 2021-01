Send this page to someone via email

RCMP shut down CentrePort Canada Way and King Edward Street westbound Wednesday evening after what they called a “serious collision”.

At least two vehicles were involved, including a semi and a van.

Part of the area was closed to traffic just before 5 p.m. and remained shut into the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have no details on injuries at this time.

Stonewall / Headingley #rcmpmb have closed CentrePort Canada Way & King Edward Street westbound due to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area. Please choose an alternate route. Expect delays. Further information will be provided when available. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 20, 2021