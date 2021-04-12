City of Kawartha Lakes man arrested for assault involving use of bear mace: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces assault charges following an incident involving bear mace.

According to OPP, on Saturday, officers responded to an area on Antiquary Road, just northeast of the hamlet of Bolsover, for reports of an assault that allegedly involved the use of bear mace.

The investigation led to the arrest of one area resident.

Kaleb Harlow-McGrath, 21, of Cameron, was arrested and charged with the two counts each of assault with a weapon and administering a noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 27, OPP stated Monday.

