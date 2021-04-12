Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes man arrested for assault involving use of bear mace: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 12, 2021 11:10 am
A City of Kawartha Lakes man has been arrested for an alleged assault involving the use of bear mace. View image in full screen
A City of Kawartha Lakes man has been arrested for an alleged assault involving the use of bear mace. Don Mitchell / Global News

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces assault charges following an incident involving bear mace.

According to OPP, on Saturday, officers responded to an area on Antiquary Road, just northeast of the hamlet of Bolsover, for reports of an assault that allegedly involved the use of bear mace.

The investigation led to the arrest of one area resident.

Kaleb Harlow-McGrath, 21, of Cameron, was arrested and charged with the two counts each of assault with a weapon and administering a noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 27, OPP stated Monday.

The accused party is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Lindsay on May 27.

