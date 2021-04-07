Peterborough man arrested for assault involving metal rake: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges including assault with a weapon following an incident in the city on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man kicking recycling bins and breaking bottles in the area of Rink and Aylmer streets.

It’s alleged the man, when confronted by an individual, attempted to strike an individual with a piece of wood and a metal rake.

Sheldon Berry, 32, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 27.