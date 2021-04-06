Menu

Crime

Man ‘barricaded’ at Brock Towers apartment building in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 11:41 am
Brock Street is closed as Peterborough police negotiate with a distressed man at Brock Towers on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Brock Street is closed as Peterborough police negotiate with a distressed man at Brock Towers on Tuesday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Peterborough police have advised people to avoid the Brock Street area after a man reportedly barricaded himself at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

Officers have been at Brock Towers since at least 8 a.m. A Global News freelance videographer has captured images of a man hanging onto the outside of a second-floor balcony.

Sandra Dueck, media relations co-ordinator with the Peterborough Police Service, says negotiators are at the scene to assist the individual, as are the service’s emergency response team, along with city firefighters and paramedics.

“We are dealing with a barricade male right now,” she said.

No other details have been provided on the incident.

Police have closed Brock Street between George and Aylmer streets and advise the public to remain away from the Brock Street area.

Officers have also relocated media at the scene from nearby the apartment complex to George Street.

— More to come.

