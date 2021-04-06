Man ‘barricaded’ at Brock Towers apartment building in downtown Peterborough: police

Peterborough police have advised people to avoid the Brock Street area after a man reportedly barricaded himself at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

Officers have been at Brock Towers since at least 8 a.m. A Global News freelance videographer has captured images of a man hanging onto the outside of a second-floor balcony.

Please avoid Brock St between George St and Aylmer St for a police investigation. — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) April 6, 2021

Sandra Dueck, media relations co-ordinator with the Peterborough Police Service, says negotiators are at the scene to assist the individual, as are the service’s emergency response team, along with city firefighters and paramedics.

“We are dealing with a barricade male right now,” she said.

No other details have been provided on the incident.