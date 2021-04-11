COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 11

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

City of Toronto to open 3 more vaccination clinics Monday

The City of Toronto is set to open three more vaccination clinics on Monday.

In a news release, officials said the clinics will be located at Cloverdale Mall, the North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, and Carmine Stefano Community Centre.

The clinics will vaccinate residents aged 60 and older, or those 50 and older in hot spots.

After the facilities open, there will be a total of nine City-run vaccination clinics operating, officials said.

Ontario expands pharmacy vaccination program

More than 700 Ontario pharmacies are joining the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as the province races to slow to spread of the virus.

Government officials announced Sunday that the move will rapidly expand availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 55 and over this week.

With the new locations, more than 1,400 pharmacies will offer vaccines, with the province expecting to add another 100 by the end of April.

Ontario reported a record 4,456 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of those:

1,353 were in Toronto

860 were in Peel Region

444 were in York Region

329 were in Durham Region

118 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports record number of new cases

Ontario reported 4,456 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 386,608.

It marks the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ontario since the pandemic began.

Twenty-one new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,552.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,513 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 11), with 605 in intensive care (up by 20 and marking a pandemic high), 382 of whom are on a ventilator (down by two).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Nearly 95K more vaccines administered in Ontario

As of Saturday evening, 3,139,743 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 94,794.

So far, 333,150 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

More vaccines coming to Ontario this week

According to the federal government, Ontario is set to receive 395,460 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer this week.

The federal allocation forecast doesn’t show any other shipments expected for Ontario, though in an update on vaccine shipments late last month, a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford’s office said a Moderna shipment of 303,100 doses that was scheduled for the week of April 4 was delayed until this week.

— With files from The Canadian Press