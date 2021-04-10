Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating death of 6-year-old child at Duncan, B.C., motel

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 9:17 pm
RCMP are investigating after a six-year-old died at a Duncan, B.C. motel. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating after a six-year-old died at a Duncan, B.C. motel. File/ Global News

RCMP are investigating the death of a six-year-old child at a Duncan, B.C., motel.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to the motel just after 9 p.m. Friday night to reports of an unresponsive child.

Despite life-saving attempts on scene and at hospital, the child did not survive.

Read more: Toddler found dead in Victoria hotel died of natural causes: BC Coroners Service

“The North Cowichan Duncan Victim Services is engaged and are supporting the family during this difficult time,” RCMP S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a media release.

Trending Stories

Mounties did not provide any information on the potential cause of death.

Police said the RCMP’s North Cowichan Duncan General Investigation Section has taken conduct of the case, and that investigators were on scene and expected to remain in the area on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Coroners service is conducting its own investigation into the child’s death.

Click to play video: 'Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Squamish' Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Squamish
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Squamish – Feb 29, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPBC RCMPChild diesDuncan BChotel deathchild dies hotelchild dies motelduncan motelduncan motel death

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers