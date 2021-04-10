RCMP investigating death of 6-year-old child at Duncan, B.C., motel

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are investigating the death of a six-year-old child at a Duncan, B.C., motel.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to the motel just after 9 p.m. Friday night to reports of an unresponsive child.

Despite life-saving attempts on scene and at hospital, the child did not survive.

“The North Cowichan Duncan Victim Services is engaged and are supporting the family during this difficult time,” RCMP S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a media release.

Mounties did not provide any information on the potential cause of death.

Police said the RCMP’s North Cowichan Duncan General Investigation Section has taken conduct of the case, and that investigators were on scene and expected to remain in the area on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Coroners service is conducting its own investigation into the child’s death.

1:43 Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Squamish Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Squamish – Feb 29, 2020