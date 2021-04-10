COVID-19 vaccine available for 52-54 year olds at Regina drive-thru

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Saturday morning that the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Regina is open for 52-54-year-olds effective immediately.

The drive-thru opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. with doses being administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals 55 years of age and older can still receive the vaccine by booking online or via telephone.

The SHA is encouraging Regina residents to get their vaccinations as soon as they become eligible due to an increase in COVID-19 variants of concern in the city and surrounding area.

The drive-thru clinic is located in Regina on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL). The drive thru can be accessed from the Lewvan and 11th Avenue entrance from the south only.