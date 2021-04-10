Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccine available for 52-54 year olds at Regina drive-thru

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 11:51 am
Those aged 52 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Regina's drive-thru immunization clinic. View image in full screen
Those aged 52 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Regina's drive-thru immunization clinic. Stewart Manhas / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Saturday morning that the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Regina is open for 52-54-year-olds effective immediately.

Read more: Long lineups as drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Saskatoon

The drive-thru opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. with doses being administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals 55 years of age and older can still receive the vaccine by booking online or via telephone.

The SHA is encouraging Regina residents to get their vaccinations as soon as they become eligible due to an increase in COVID-19 variants of concern in the city and surrounding area.

Read more: Pfizer, BioNTech ask U.S. to allow COVID-19 vaccine emergency use in adolescents

The drive-thru clinic is located in Regina on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL). The drive thru can be accessed from the Lewvan and 11th Avenue entrance from the south only.

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsCOVID-19 Vaccinesaskatchewan covid-19Regina NewsRegina Drive-thru

