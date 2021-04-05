Long lineups as drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination in Saskatoon opened Monday morning at Prairieland Park.

Hundreds of vehicles were lined up prior to the clinic opening, with the line stretching from the Prairieland Park entrance on St. Henry to Optimist Hill.

Two hours after the clinic opened, Saskatoon police said it was at full capacity and no one else would be let in until Tuesday.

Hundreds at least are at Prairieland at the drive thru vaccination clinic in #Saskatoon – police tell me they are at full capacity and not letting anyone else in until tomorrow #yxe #Sask @GlobalSaskatoon #COVID19 #COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/YZ1sJv0tM3 — Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi (@GabrielaPanza) April 5, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said everyone who was in line when the closure was announced will receive their vaccination on Monday.

Only people aged 55 and older on their date of immunization are eligible to receive the vaccine and the site is administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinic opened at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Monday.

Starting Tuesday, the clinic’s hours run from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will operate daily until the vaccine supply runs out.

The SHA announced a number of drive-thru sites last week after roughly 55,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses were scheduled to be delivered earlier than expected.

More than 45,000 doses were delivered on Thursday, with the remainder scheduled to arrive by April 7.

People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 90 days and individuals who received any other vaccine in the last 14 days are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the SHA said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:34 COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru line in Regina reopens after closing due to long wait COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru line in Regina reopens after closing due to long wait