Man in critical condition after being rescued from Calgary’s Bow River: EMS

A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was rescued from the Bow River on Friday, according to Calgary EMS.

At 7:48 p.m., the man was pulled out of the river by firefighters on a Calgary Fire Department boat near the Calgary Drop-In Centre, EMS said.

He had no pulse when he was brought to shore but EMS said paramedics were able to bring his pulse back before he was taken to hospital.

EMS did not say how the man is believed to have ended up in the river.

