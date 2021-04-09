COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine available at 13 pharmacies in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is available for people ages 55 to 65 through 13 pharmacies in the Okanagan.

According to the B.C. Pharmacy Association (BCPA), the vaccine shots are only available as a patient’s first dose.

“Distribution of vaccine is ongoing and will be delivered to pharmacies based on when supply arrives,” said the BCPA. “Pharmacies with online booking ask that you try to book online before calling.”

The association added that some locations may allow drop-in service.

Patients will be required to bring their personal health number, which is located on their CareCard or B.C. Services Card.

Below are the current locations in the Okanagan:

Kelowna

Costco Pharmacy, 2479 North Highway 97

Loblaw Pharmacy, 2280 Baron Road

Loblaw Pharmacy, No. 127, 1835 Gordon Drive

Pharmasave, No. 41, 3155 Lakeshore Road

Pharmasave, No. 1012, 505 Doyle Avenue

Lake Country

Shoppers Drug Mart, Unit A, 9970 Main Street

Vernon

Loblaw Pharmacy, 5001 Anderson Way

Nolan’s Pharmasave Drugs, 3101 30th Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart, 4376 27th Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, Polson Place Mall

West Kelowna

Shoppers Drug Mart, 525 Highway 97 South

Westbank

Loblaw Pharmacy, 3020 Louie Drive

Rexall, 2241 Louie Drive

To see the list of pharmacies in B.C., click here.

