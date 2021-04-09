Menu

Health

COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine available at 13 pharmacies in Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 8:15 pm
In this file photo, a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen. View image in full screen
In this file photo, a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen. Admir Buljubasic/Pool via AP, File

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is available for people ages 55 to 65 through 13 pharmacies in the Okanagan.

According to the B.C. Pharmacy Association (BCPA), the vaccine shots are only available as a patient’s first dose.

“Distribution of vaccine is ongoing and will be delivered to pharmacies based on when supply arrives,” said the BCPA. “Pharmacies with online booking ask that you try to book online before calling.”

Read more: B.C. reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day

The association added that some locations may allow drop-in service.

Patients will be required to bring their personal health number, which is located on their CareCard or B.C. Services Card.

Below are the current locations in the Okanagan:

Kelowna

  • Costco Pharmacy, 2479 North Highway 97
  • Loblaw Pharmacy, 2280 Baron Road
  • Loblaw Pharmacy, No. 127, 1835 Gordon Drive
  • Pharmasave, No. 41, 3155 Lakeshore Road
  • Pharmasave, No. 1012, 505 Doyle Avenue

Lake Country

  • Shoppers Drug Mart, Unit A, 9970 Main Street

Vernon

  • Loblaw Pharmacy, 5001 Anderson Way
  • Nolan’s Pharmasave Drugs, 3101 30th Avenue
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 4376 27th Street
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, Polson Place Mall

West Kelowna

  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 525 Highway 97 South

Westbank

  • Loblaw Pharmacy, 3020 Louie Drive
  • Rexall, 2241 Louie Drive

To see the list of pharmacies in B.C., click here.

