COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine available at 13 pharmacies in Okanagan

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is available for people ages 55 to 65 through 13 pharmacies in the Okanagan.
According to the B.C. Pharmacy Association (BCPA), the vaccine shots are only available as a patient’s first dose.
“Distribution of vaccine is ongoing and will be delivered to pharmacies based on when supply arrives,” said the BCPA. “Pharmacies with online booking ask that you try to book online before calling.”
The association added that some locations may allow drop-in service.
Patients will be required to bring their personal health number, which is located on their CareCard or B.C. Services Card.
Below are the current locations in the Okanagan:
Kelowna
- Costco Pharmacy, 2479 North Highway 97
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 2280 Baron Road
- Loblaw Pharmacy, No. 127, 1835 Gordon Drive
- Pharmasave, No. 41, 3155 Lakeshore Road
- Pharmasave, No. 1012, 505 Doyle Avenue
Lake Country
- Shoppers Drug Mart, Unit A, 9970 Main Street
Vernon
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 5001 Anderson Way
- Nolan’s Pharmasave Drugs, 3101 30th Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 4376 27th Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, Polson Place Mall
West Kelowna
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 525 Highway 97 South
Westbank
- Loblaw Pharmacy, 3020 Louie Drive
- Rexall, 2241 Louie Drive
To see the list of pharmacies in B.C., click here.
How safe are you after one dose of vaccine?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments