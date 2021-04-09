Winnipeg Jets sign prospect defenceman to first NHL contract

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Jets signed young defenceman Simon Lundmark to his first NHL contract on Friday.

The 20-year-old Swedish product agreed to a three-year entry-level deal worth an average of $925,000 per season.

Lundmark is the Jets’ second-round pick (51st overall) from the 2019 NHL Draft.

#NHLJets sign Simon Lundmark to a three-year, entry-level contract! Lundmark, a 20-year-old defenceman, has spent the past four seasons with Linkopings in the Swedish Elite League. DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/SSDaVuuiAl pic.twitter.com/Sg9UNzmrHz — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 9, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The right-shooting blueliner just finished his fourth season playing in the Swedish Elite League.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets ride quick start to 4-2 road win over Montreal

The Stockholm native set personal bests this past season with two goals and eight assists in 47 games with Linköping HC.

In 118 professional games, the six-foot-one, 201 pound Lundmark has recorded 16 career points.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler to miss his first game of the season

Lundmark has also represented his country at several international tournaments, including the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he was held pointless in six games in helping Sweden capture the gold medal.

8:06 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Apr. 8 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Apr. 8