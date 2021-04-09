Menu

Canada

285 Saskatchewan doctors call for stricter COVID rules, vaccine rollout changes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2021 4:23 pm
The Saskatchewan doctor's names are on a letter that says intensive care admissions are at an all-time high with younger, previously healthy people.
The Saskatchewan doctor’s names are on a letter that says intensive care admissions are at an all-time high with younger, previously healthy people. Joe Raedle/ Getty Images

A group of 285 Saskatchewan physicians have banded together to urge the provincial government to implement stricter COVID-19 health measures and vaccinate younger essential workers.

The doctor’s names are on a letter sent today to Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman that says intensive care admissions are at an all-time high with younger, previously healthy people.

Read more: Essential front-line workers call for change to Saskatchewan’s age-based vaccine rollout

It says many are front-line workers and are from lower socio-economic status groups who cannot stay home or cannot isolate from their families if someone is sick.

The doctors are calling for public health measures to be consistent throughout the province and for paid sick leave for all essential workers.

And they want the vaccine rollout to include all health-care workers, teachers and those at higher risk due to socio-economic or medical risk factors.

Read more: Correctional officers’ union calls for vaccine prioritization after COVID-19 cases at Regina jail

The province has previously said it will stick to its age-based vaccine plan, arguing that changing it would slow the rate of people getting the shots.

The government was not immediately available for comment.

