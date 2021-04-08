Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 8 2021 9:49am
01:22

Saskatchewan continues age-based COVID-19 vaccine plan despite calls to target essential workers

While more people are getting vaccinated some are calling on the Saskatchewan government to target essential workers.

