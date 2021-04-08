Saskatchewan changes eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has changed the eligibility for those who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the province.

In Regina, the city’s drive-thru site will begin administrating the Pfizer vaccine as of Friday morning, but only for individuals who are 53 and 54 years old.

“Shifting vaccines to expand eligible age groups for the Regina drive-thru clinic will help in driving down variant of concern transmission in Regina and area,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a statement Thursday.

“Regular, predictable delivery of all vaccines allows us to make these adjustments and continue to lead the country in putting vaccines in arms, protecting more residents.”

The drive-thru clinic at Evraz Place on the Regina Exhibition grounds is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Health officials are also expanding who is eligible to book vaccinations across the province.

As of Friday morning, anyone aged 55 or older can make a vaccination appointment online or by contacting 1-833-SASKVAX.

In the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, anyone 50 years of age and older can call the above number to book a vaccination.

This also applies to all remaining Phase 1 health-care workers, group homes and shelters, and people with underlying health conditions who have received a letter of eligibility.

“Rapid, mass vaccinations will mean there are different vaccines available at different times, in different parts of the province to support delivery plans,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer.

“All have been approved by Health Canada and all will prevent serious illness and death caused by COVID-19.”

Health officials said drive-thru and walk-up clinics remain available in communities throughout the province for individuals aged 55 and older.

