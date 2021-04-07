COVID-19: Public health measures in Saskatchewan extended to April 26

Send this page to someone via email

Public health measures currently in place in Saskatchewan to slow the spread of COVID-19 are being extended for an additional two weeks.

The province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said the measures that were set to expire on April 12 will remain in force until at least April 26.

In the Regina region, private indoor gatherings are banned with limited exceptions.

People living alone and single parents of minor children can meet with one consistent household of fewer than five people. Health officials said current co-parenting arrangements can continue.

Regina remains under a travel advisory, with travel into and out of the region not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

Restaurants and bars are closed to in-person dining, but takeout and delivery service are permitted, and most event venues supporting 30 persons or less are not permitted to operate.

Health officials said variant of concern (VOC) cases are rising across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in the Moose Jaw and Weyburn regions, and are urging people in those areas to adhere to best personal protective measures.

As of Wednesday, Saskatchewan reported a total of 2,830 VOC, with 1,986 of those in the Regina zone.

The south central zone, which includes Moose Jaw, had 245 VOC, while the south east zone, which includes Weyburn, had 232 VOC.

Elsewhere in the province, household gatherings are limited to two to three consistent households and cannot exceed 10 people.

Health officials also recommend that people 50 years of age and older limit contacts to their immediate household until they are vaccinated.

The province also eased restrictions on places of worship as of March 19, with the exception of the Regina region.

They are allowed up to 30 per cent of capacity or 150 people, whichever is lesser.

All masking protocols remain in place, however, clergy may remove their mask while officiating provided three metres of distancing is maintained.

