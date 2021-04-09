Dog and owner sought after smaller dog dies in Saanich park attack

Send this page to someone via email

A savage attack in a Victoria-area park this week has left one dog dead and its owner injured.

Saanich police said animal control officers were called Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. near the summit of Mount Douglas Park.

A small dog, which was on a leash with its owner, was reportedly attacked and mauled by a larger dog that was not on a leash and not believed to be under the control of its owner, police said.

The small dog was seriously injured, police added, and was rushed to a vet but had to be put down.

The dog’s owner was also bitten and suffered minor injuries.

Police are releasing images of the larger dog and its owner in the hopes that someone will help identify them.

Unless in an off-leash area, dogs in Saanich must be kept on a leash or under control at all times, police said.

A dog and owner were bitten by another dog in Mount Doug Park Tuesday at 7:15 pm. The dog that was attacked unfortunately did not survive. Our Animal Control Officers are looking to identify the owner. 21-7454. Please call 250-475-4321 with info. https://t.co/owsyt3Q3GR #Saanich pic.twitter.com/AV2yPzPB4K — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 9, 2021