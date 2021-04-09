Menu

Canada

Dog and owner sought after smaller dog dies in Saanich park attack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 4:37 pm
Do you recognize this man and his dog? Saanich police are hoping you can help identify them.
Do you recognize this man and his dog? Saanich police are hoping you can help identify them. Saanich police handout

A savage attack in a Victoria-area park this week has left one dog dead and its owner injured.

Saanich police said animal control officers were called Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. near the summit of Mount Douglas Park.

A small dog, which was on a leash with its owner, was reportedly attacked and mauled by a larger dog that was not on a leash and not believed to be under the control of its owner, police said.

The small dog was seriously injured, police added, and was rushed to a vet but had to be put down.

The dog’s owner was also bitten and suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Online petition seeks ban of aggressive dogs in North Okanagan dog parks

Police are releasing images of the larger dog and its owner in the hopes that someone will help identify them.

Unless in an off-leash area, dogs in Saanich must be kept on a leash or under control at all times, police said.

 

