3 arrested after 2-year-old boy died of drug overdose in Cambridge last year

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested three people in connection with a toddler’s death in Cambridge last December.
Police were called to a home on Winter Court in Cambridge for a medical call about a child in distress.
They say emergency services found a two-year-old boy without vital signs and a short time later, he was pronounced dead.
Police say the coroner’s office determined the boy died of a drug overdose.
On Thursday, police arrested a 59-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, all from Cambridge.
Police say all are related to the boy.
