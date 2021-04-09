Menu

Crime

3 arrested after 2-year-old boy died of drug overdose in Cambridge last year

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 10:52 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested three people in connection with a toddler’s death in Cambridge last December.

Police were called to a home on Winter Court in Cambridge for a medical call about a child in distress.

Read more: Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge as ‘suspicious’

They say emergency services found a two-year-old boy without vital signs and a short time later, he was pronounced dead.

Police say the coroner’s office determined the boy died of a drug overdose.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police release video in Cambridge stabbing investigation

On Thursday, police arrested a 59-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, all from Cambridge.

Police say all are related to the boy.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
