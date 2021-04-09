3 arrested after 2-year-old boy died of drug overdose in Cambridge last year

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested three people in connection with a toddler’s death in Cambridge last December.

Police were called to a home on Winter Court in Cambridge for a medical call about a child in distress.

They say emergency services found a two-year-old boy without vital signs and a short time later, he was pronounced dead.

Police say the coroner’s office determined the boy died of a drug overdose.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police release video in Cambridge stabbing investigation

On Thursday, police arrested a 59-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, all from Cambridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say all are related to the boy.