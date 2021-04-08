Menu

Health

COVID-19: 123 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario sees highest COVID-19 case numbers since mid-January' Ontario sees highest COVID-19 case numbers since mid-January
WATCH: Ontario reported 3,295 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is the highest the province has seen since mid-January, said associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe. She explained Ontario’s health-care system is strained amid the third wave of COVID-19 in the province.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 123 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 8,324, including 207 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 77 new COVID-19 variant cases on Thursday, bringing the local total up to 1,591 — 326 of which are active cases.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 3,300 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

On Wednesday, public health administered 2,599 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of doses given up to 114,408.

Thirty-seven of the new cases are in Barrie, while 33 are in Bradford, 12 are in Innisfil and nine are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Of the new cases, 41 are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, seven are community-acquired, five are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka schools won’t close for in-person learning amid stay-at-home order

Of the region’s total 8,324 cases, 88 per cent — or 7,292 — have recovered, while 39 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 17 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at six institutional settings, five educational settings, three workplaces, two community settings and one congregate setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 3,295 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 374,112, including 7,494 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Four week stay-at-home order begins in Ontario' Four week stay-at-home order begins in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
