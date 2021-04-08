COVID-19: 123 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 123 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 8,324, including 207 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 77 new COVID-19 variant cases on Thursday, bringing the local total up to 1,591 — 326 of which are active cases.

On Wednesday, public health administered 2,599 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of doses given up to 114,408.

Thirty-seven of the new cases are in Barrie, while 33 are in Bradford, 12 are in Innisfil and nine are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Midland, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Of the new cases, 41 are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, seven are community-acquired, five are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 8,324 cases, 88 per cent — or 7,292 — have recovered, while 39 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 17 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at six institutional settings, five educational settings, three workplaces, two community settings and one congregate setting.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 3,295 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 374,112, including 7,494 deaths.