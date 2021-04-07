Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 7 2021 6:11pm
02:19

Non-essential retail must close in-person shopping under new Ontario restrictions

The new provincewide restrictions mean no more shopping at malls as of Thursday. Most non-essential retail will go back to curbside pickup only. Seán O’Shea reports.

