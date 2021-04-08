COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 8

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

ActiveTO to return summer 2021 including Lake Shore Boulevard West route

The City of Toronto says it has approved the return of the ActiveTO program for pedestrian and bicycle-friendly activities and it will include the popular Lake Shore Boulevard West stretch on select weekends.

The route was up for debate due to construction taking place at the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles intersection and The Queensway from Parkside Drive to Roncesvalles Avenue, directly north of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

ActiveTO was first introduced in May in response to COVID-19 and the push to create more opportunities for people to get exercise while increasing the amount of space for physical distancing.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 3,295 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

933 were in Toronto

649 were in Peel Region

386 were in York Region

165 were in Durham Region

156 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports nearly 3,300 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,295 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 374,112.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,494 as 19 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 2,576 from the previous day. The government said 63,846 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the provincial government reported administering 2,726,221 total COVID-19 vaccine doses. That marks an increase of 108,563 vaccines in the last day, a new record as the province administered more than 100,000 vaccines in 24 hours two days in a row. There are 324,148 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,755 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 49 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 10 active cases among long-term care residents and 119 active cases among staff — up by one for both in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 14,478 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date — 10,909 among students and 2,410 among staff (1,159 individuals were not identified).

This is an increase of 301 more cases in the last day — 245 student cases and 56 staff cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,294 out of 4,828 schools in the province which is 27 per cent of schools. All schools in Toronto, Guelph and Peel Region are closed.

There have been a total of 4,155 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 152 (89 new child cases and 63 staff cases). Out of 5,282 child care centres in Ontario, 414 currently have cases and 121 centres are closed.

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day.