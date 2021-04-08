Arrest warrant issued for 21-year-old in connection with fatal shooting of man in north-end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man who was playing dominoes in the city’s north end, Toronto police say.

It was on Sept. 24 just after 8:30 p.m. when emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, with reports of a shooting.

Police arrived and found two victims. Anthony Martin was pronounced dead on scene and another man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Elijah Sweeney.

Officers said he wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder. Investigators said he also faces a charge of failure to comply with a recognizance.

Sweeney is described as being six feet tall and weighing 254 pounds.

View image in full screen Toronto police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Elijah Sweeney. Toronto police/Handouts

Police said the accused should be treated as armed and dangerous. If seen, officers asked the public to call 911 immediately.

In November, police said a 17-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

However, that suspect cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Nick Westoll

