Crime

Arrest warrant issued for 21-year-old in connection with fatal shooting of man in north-end Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 4:21 pm
Anthony Martin is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Anthony Martin is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man who was playing dominoes in the city’s north end, Toronto police say.

It was on Sept. 24 just after 8:30 p.m. when emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, with reports of a shooting.

Police arrived and found two victims. Anthony Martin was pronounced dead on scene and another man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 17-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after Maple man shot dead in north-end Toronto

On Thursday, police issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Elijah Sweeney.

Officers said he wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder. Investigators said he also faces a charge of failure to comply with a recognizance.

Sweeney is described as being six feet tall and weighing 254 pounds.

Toronto police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Elijah Sweeney View image in full screen
Toronto police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Elijah Sweeney. Toronto police/Handouts

Police said the accused should be treated as armed and dangerous. If seen, officers asked the public to call 911 immediately.

In November, police said a 17-year-old was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Read more: Man dead and 2 others seriously injured after separate shootings in north-end Toronto

However, that suspect cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Nick Westoll

