17-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after Maple man shot dead in north-end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a 57-year-old Maple man was fatally shot while playing dominoes at a north-end Toronto residential complex.

It was on Sept. 24 just after 8:30 p.m. when emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive with reports of a shooting.

Toronto police said four people entered the area and three of them started shooting at a group of men playing dominoes in the common area. After officers arrived, two victims were found.

A man was found without vital signs and despite efforts by paramedics to save the man, police said the victim — later identified as Anthony Martin — died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a second victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update released on Monday, police said the boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

The accused, who can’t be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was set to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.