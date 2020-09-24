Man dead and 2 others seriously injured after separate shootings in north-end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead and two others have been seriously injured after two separate shootings in Toronto’s north end Thursday evening, officials say.

The first incident happened at a residential complex on Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, just after 8:30 p.m.

Toronto police said residents reported hearing multiple gunshots and that a man was shot. After officers arrived, it was reported two victims were found.

A man was found without vital signs and despite efforts by paramedics to save the man, police said he died at the scene.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a second victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

About 45 minutes later, police said emergency crews were called to a property on Futura Drive, east of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive.

Police said shots were fired near a home and it was reported some of the bullets went through a window, striking a man. Suspects were seen leaving the area in a car.

The Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

As of Thursday night, officers didn’t connect the two shootings.

More to come.

SHOOTING:

Gosford Bl + Shoreham Dr

– Emergency run has been cancelled

– Victim has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Homicide investigators taking carriage

– Scene is now closed

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING:

Futura Dr + Driftwood Av

* 9:17 pm *

– Shots fired near a home

– Reports of bullets through a window

– Man struck by gunfire

– Suspects fled in car

– Victim located

– Officers to assist with emergency run#GO1817058

^dh pic.twitter.com/dYGdbJrF0l — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 25, 2020