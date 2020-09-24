Man dead and 2 others seriously injured after separate shootings in north-end Toronto

A man is dead and two others have been seriously injured after two separate shootings in Toronto’s north end Thursday evening, officials say.
The first incident happened at a residential complex on Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, just after 8:30 p.m.
Toronto police said residents reported hearing multiple gunshots and that a man was shot. After officers arrived, it was reported two victims were found.
A man was found without vital signs and despite efforts by paramedics to save the man, police said he died at the scene.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a second victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
About 45 minutes later, police said emergency crews were called to a property on Futura Drive, east of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive.
Police said shots were fired near a home and it was reported some of the bullets went through a window, striking a man. Suspects were seen leaving the area in a car.
The Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
As of Thursday night, officers didn’t connect the two shootings.
