Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man dead and 2 others seriously injured after separate shootings in north-end Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 10:00 pm
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street.
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is dead and two others have been seriously injured after two separate shootings in Toronto’s north end Thursday evening, officials say.

The first incident happened at a residential complex on Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, just after 8:30 p.m.

Toronto police said residents reported hearing multiple gunshots and that a man was shot. After officers arrived, it was reported two victims were found.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end

A man was found without vital signs and despite efforts by paramedics to save the man, police said he died at the scene.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a second victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

About 45 minutes later, police said emergency crews were called to a property on Futura Drive, east of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

Police said shots were fired near a home and it was reported some of the bullets went through a window, striking a man. Suspects were seen leaving the area in a car.

Trending Stories

The Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

As of Thursday night, officers didn’t connect the two shootings.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto ParamedicsToronto shootingsShooting in TorontoShooting Futura DriveShooting Gosford Boulevard
Flyers
More weekly flyers