‘The right thing to do’: 12-year-old girl returns large sum of money found on paper route

Ontario Provincial Police are thanking a 12-year-old girl for returning a lost “sizeable sum” of money that she found while on her newspaper route in Orangeville, Ont.

Alana Bauer, 12, delivers papers after school every day, and one day in March, she found a large sum of money on the sidewalk.

Bauer tucked the money away for safe-keeping and proceeded to finish her route.

Once she was done, she brought the money to her mother and insisted on taking it to the police station because she wanted the person who lost it to have the opportunity to reclaim it.

When asked why she turned the money in, Bauer told police, “I just knew it was the right thing to do.”

Police say they felt it was necessary to reward Bauer’s honesty and integrity, so they met with Bauer and her mother to provide a token of appreciation.

If someone recently lost money and can specify the denomination of bills and approximate location, police say to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If the funds aren’t claimed in 90 days, officers say they’ll be rewarded to the finder.

