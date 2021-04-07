2 new deaths in Saskatchewan as total COVID-19 infections surpass 35K

Saskatchewan has hit another milestone, surpassing 35,000 total COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began.

According to the provincial government on Wednesday, there were 189 new infections and the seven-day average of daily cases remained at 226.

Saskatchewan has added two COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 445.

One of the recently deceased was reported to be in their 30s in the north central zone while the other was in Regina from the 80-plus age group, according to a press release.

According to the provincial government, 2,830 variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan and were reported in the far north west (2), far north east (4), north west (6), north central (19), Saskatoon (178), central west (12), central east (60), Regina (1,986), south west (14), south central (245) and south east (232) zones. The residences of 72 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 201 patients with COVID-19 — 159 are receiving inpatient care and 42 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,138 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 32,588 following 246 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,122 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 690,450 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 234,209 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

