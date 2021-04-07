Menu

Canada

700,000 N95 masks shipped out of Brockville’s 3M plant to fight COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
An N95 mask on display at the 3M Canada factory in Brockville, Ontario on Friday, Aug 21, 2020. View image in full screen
An N95 mask on display at the 3M Canada factory in Brockville, Ontario on Friday, Aug 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The first N95 respirators — a crucial piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis — have started rolling off the production line at 3M’s Brockville plant.

About 700,000 masks are being shipped from the plant this week to health-care workers, education and other public-sector institutions.

Read more: 3M deal for N95 masks a positive step forward for Brockville, mayor says

The first shipment comes just eight months after the federal and provincial government reached a five-year deal with 3M to provide 55 million respirators annually to meet PPE demands for front-line health-care workers.

Each level of government invested more than $23 million to support 3M’s investment of $70 million to complete the five-year goal.

The partnership meant an expansion of 3M’s Brockville manufacturing facility and the creation of 30 local jobs.

