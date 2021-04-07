700,000 N95 masks shipped out of Brockville’s 3M plant to fight COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The first N95 respirators — a crucial piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis — have started rolling off the production line at 3M’s Brockville plant.

About 700,000 masks are being shipped from the plant this week to health-care workers, education and other public-sector institutions.

The first shipment comes just eight months after the federal and provincial government reached a five-year deal with 3M to provide 55 million respirators annually to meet PPE demands for front-line health-care workers.

Each level of government invested more than $23 million to support 3M’s investment of $70 million to complete the five-year goal.

The partnership meant an expansion of 3M’s Brockville manufacturing facility and the creation of 30 local jobs.