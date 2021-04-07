COVID-19 cases stay low in Nova Scotia as loosened restrictions take effect

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, both of which are in the central zone.

One of the cases is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case, according to the province.

There are now 37 known active cases in Nova Scotia.

“Overall, our numbers are low because Nova Scotians are doing their part to follow public health measures,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

Rankin announced on Tuesday that he is loosening restrictions around COVID-19, including opening up borders to travelers from Atlantic Canada. That went into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Continuing the core measures of physical distancing, masking, getting together in small and consistent groups, and getting tested is how we will keep our case numbers low, especially as we open up more and welcome Atlantic Canadian visitors to Nova Scotia,” he said in the release.

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,989 tests for COVID-19 the day prior.

Since Oct. 1, the start of the second wave of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 318,871 tests for the virus.

There have been 660 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

As of Tuesday, the province has administered 123,166 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 30,069 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

