Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 cases stay low in Nova Scotia as loosened restrictions take effect

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 2:01 pm
TOLUCA, MEXICO - MARCH 26, 2021: A nurse prepares a dose of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech during a mass vaccination program to immunize Elderlies more that 60 years of age at Toluca Technological Institute. View image in full screen
TOLUCA, MEXICO - MARCH 26, 2021: A nurse prepares a dose of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech during a mass vaccination program to immunize Elderlies more that 60 years of age at Toluca Technological Institute. Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media

Nova Scotia health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, both of which are in the central zone.

One of the cases is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the other is a close contact of a previously reported case, according to the province.

There are now 37 known active cases in Nova Scotia.

“Overall, our numbers are low because Nova Scotians are doing their part to follow public health measures,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

Read more: Nova Scotia announces malls, gyms can return to 100 per cent capacity, opens border with N.L.

Rankin announced on Tuesday that he is loosening restrictions around COVID-19, including opening up borders to travelers from Atlantic Canada. That went into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Continuing the core measures of physical distancing, masking, getting together in small and consistent groups, and getting tested is how we will keep our case numbers low, especially as we open up more and welcome Atlantic Canadian visitors to Nova Scotia,” he said in the release.

Trending Stories

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,989 tests for COVID-19 the day prior.

Click to play video: 'N.S. loosening COVID-19 restrictions' N.S. loosening COVID-19 restrictions
N.S. loosening COVID-19 restrictions

Since Oct. 1, the start of the second wave of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has completed 318,871 tests for the virus.

There have been 660 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

As of Tuesday, the province has administered 123,166 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 30,069 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusNova ScotiaAtlantic Canadaatlantic bubbleIain RankinCOVID update

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers