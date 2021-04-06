Nova Scotia announces malls, gyms can return to 100 per cent capacity, opens border with N.L.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has removed mandatory self-isolation for travelers from Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province also announced malls, retail businesses and gyms can return to 100 per cent capacity with physical distancing.

In a Tuesday provincial COVID-19 update, Premier Iain Rankin announced the loosened measures go into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“While we continue to carefully watch the case numbers in our region, we are currently in a good position to open our borders to all our Atlantic neighbours,” said Rankin in a statement.

Nova Scotians travelling to N.L. still have to self-isolate until the Atlantic bubble is open.

Nova Scotia reported six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Five of the cases are in the central zone, one of which is related to travel. Three of the cases are close contacts of a previously reported case, and another case is under investigation. There is also one new case in the eastern zone, which is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 36 active cases in the province, up from 32 on Monday.

As of Monday, the province says 116,436 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 29,677 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

