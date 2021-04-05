Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID cases, more than 20 for long weekend

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Premier Rankin says province on target to provide vaccine dose to anyone who wants one by end of June' COVID-19: Premier Rankin says province on target to provide vaccine dose to anyone who wants one by end of June
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin on Thursday provided an update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination effort saying over 100,000 doses have been administered and the province is on target to deliver at least one dose to every adult Nova Scotian who wants one by the end of June.

Nova Scotia reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

All three are in the Central Zone, including one travel-related case, one close contact of a previously reported case and one under investigation.

Monday’s update means there have been 23 new cases reported in the last four days, since Good Friday.

There are 32 known active cases in the province.

Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release that while Nova Scotia is seeing low case numbers, regions outside the province are seeing outbreaks.

“I’m asking all Nova Scotians to stay the course and continue protecting each other by following public health measures and getting vaccinated when it’s their turn,” he said.

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,212 tests for COVID-19 on April 4.

As of Sunday, the province has administered 113,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. According to NSHA, 29,532 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Click to play video: 'At least 85% of N.S. health care workers have received 1st COVID vaccine shot' At least 85% of N.S. health care workers have received 1st COVID vaccine shot
At least 85% of N.S. health care workers have received 1st COVID vaccine shot

“Along with following all of the public health measures, Nova Scotians should continue to get tested regularly for COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“Regular testing helps us detect cases early and helps prevent them from spreading.”

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 315,907 tests for the virus.

In the second wave of COVID-19 in the province, there have been 653 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

