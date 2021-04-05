Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID cases, more than 20 for long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

All three are in the Central Zone, including one travel-related case, one close contact of a previously reported case and one under investigation.

Monday’s update means there have been 23 new cases reported in the last four days, since Good Friday.

There are 32 known active cases in the province.

Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release that while Nova Scotia is seeing low case numbers, regions outside the province are seeing outbreaks.

“I’m asking all Nova Scotians to stay the course and continue protecting each other by following public health measures and getting vaccinated when it’s their turn,” he said.

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,212 tests for COVID-19 on April 4.

As of Sunday, the province has administered 113,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. According to NSHA, 29,532 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

“Along with following all of the public health measures, Nova Scotians should continue to get tested regularly for COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“Regular testing helps us detect cases early and helps prevent them from spreading.”

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 315,907 tests for the virus.

In the second wave of COVID-19 in the province, there have been 653 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

