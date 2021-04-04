Menu

Health

‘Reality is Nova Scotia will continue to see more’: Province reporting 7 new COVID-19 cases

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 4, 2021 11:14 am
Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia today, April 4. View image in full screen
Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia today, April 4. The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of which are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada or close contact with a previously reported case.

That brings the province’s total to 34 active cases.

“While we continue to do well compared to other provinces, the reality is Nova Scotia will continue to see more cases,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“This is why we cannot be complacent about the virus and it is imperative that we continue to respect the public health measures and continue to get tested when recommended.”

Read more: Canada sees another Easter weekend with rising COVID-19 cases, tough restrictions

Three cases are in Central Zone, two of which are due to travel. The other is a close contact of a previous case.

Three cases are in Western Zone, all of which are close contacts.

The remaining case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

All cases have been self-isolating, the province notes.

The province’s labs completed 1,579 tests on Saturday.

As part of Nova Scotia’s efforts to provide asymptomatic testing, a pop-up rapid testing clinic is being held in Musquodoboit Harbour on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Eastern Shore Community Centre.

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDHealthAtlantic Canadacovid-19 casesCovid-19 NS

