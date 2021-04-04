‘Reality is Nova Scotia will continue to see more’: Province reporting 7 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of which are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada or close contact with a previously reported case.

That brings the province’s total to 34 active cases.

“While we continue to do well compared to other provinces, the reality is Nova Scotia will continue to see more cases,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“This is why we cannot be complacent about the virus and it is imperative that we continue to respect the public health measures and continue to get tested when recommended.”

Three cases are in Central Zone, two of which are due to travel. The other is a close contact of a previous case.

Three cases are in Western Zone, all of which are close contacts.

The remaining case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

All cases have been self-isolating, the province notes.

The province’s labs completed 1,579 tests on Saturday.

As part of Nova Scotia’s efforts to provide asymptomatic testing, a pop-up rapid testing clinic is being held in Musquodoboit Harbour on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Eastern Shore Community Centre.

Pop-up rapid COVID-19 testing available for drop-in only at the Eastern Shore Community Centre, 67 Park Rd, Musquodoboit Harbour:

–Tuesday, Apr. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

–Wednesday, Apr. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For all testing options visit: https://t.co/naJw446MiY pic.twitter.com/wyvTF4XtdT — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) April 4, 2021

