Regina’s Tor Hill Golf Course ready to open Friday, more opening in coming weeks

The City of Regina is opening up its four low-cost golf courses over the next few weeks beginning this weekend.

Tor Hill Golf Course opens Friday, Murray and Goulet golf courses open on April 16 and Lakeview Par 3 opens on April 23, all weather permitting.

“Courses normally open in May, but with the warmer weather and below-average spring runoff, crews have been working to prepare the courses for more outdoor recreation options for Regina residents,” the city said in a press release Wednesday.

“In collaboration with Western Golf Management, an independent firm that manages the courses, the city is ensuring that appropriate safety measures and cleaning protocols are in place as outlined by the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Business Response Unit.”

The city said SHA golf course guidelines will be strictly enforced for the health and safety of customers and staff.

Those guidelines can be found on the province’s website.

Tee times can be booked up to five days in advance beginning at 7 p.m. and can be booked on the Western Golf Management website.