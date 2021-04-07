Attempted murder charges laid after 4 shot in central Alberta Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after four people were shot in central Alberta on Monday.

Police were first called to a home on the Sunchild First Nation after reports of shots fired shortly after 5 p.m. Then, shortly after 5:30 p.m., police received another report of shots fired at the Marketplace on the O’Chiese First Nation. One man was shot at each location, police said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police received another report of a shooting at a residence where two men were shot. Police didn’t specify where that residence was.

Residents in the area were advised to shelter in place while RCMP Air Services and members on the ground tracked one of the suspects. The police dog team located the second suspect after a track was found near one of the scenes.

The four male victims — aged 18, 19, 20 and 34 — were taken to local hospital before the 34-year-old and the 19-year-old were taken by STARS to Edmonton and Calgary hospitals.

The 34-year-old man is said to be in serious but stable condition, while the other three men were believed to be in stable condition.

Police said the two suspects were travelling on an ATV before the first shooting and stole the victim’s ATV.

Keith Beaverbones, 28, and Zachary Yellowface, 19, have each been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Yellowface is also facing six other charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Both men have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court next in Rocky Mountain House on April 7.