Man exposes himself to woman near downtown Guelph: police

Guelph police say a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman near the downtown core on Tuesday night.

The woman reported that while walking near Eramosa Road and Arthur Street, she passed a man walking the other way but noticed he had exposed himself and was masturbating.

Police were called and officers checked the area, but they did not locate a suspect.

He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and walking a black bicycle towards downtown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7215. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

