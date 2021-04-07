Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man exposes himself to woman near downtown Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 9:48 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman near the downtown core on Tuesday night.

The woman reported that while walking near Eramosa Road and Arthur Street, she passed a man walking the other way but noticed he had exposed himself and was masturbating.

Read more: Suspect in anti-Asian attack against Guelph woman arrested, police say

Police were called and officers checked the area, but they did not locate a suspect.

Trending Stories

He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and walking a black bicycle towards downtown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7215. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown' Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown
Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph NewsGuelph crimeIndecent Actdowntown guelphdowntown guelph crimeguelph indecent actExposed

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers