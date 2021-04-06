371 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths confirmed over last 5 days in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 371 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the region over the last five days, bringing the local total case count up to 8,129, including 203 deaths.

The health unit didn’t report regional daily cases from April 2 to 5 due to the Easter long weekend.

Over the last five days, there have been 126 new COVID-19 cases in Barrie, 71 in Bradford, 58 in New Tecumseth, 37 in Innisfil and 19 in Collingwood.

The rest have been in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Essa, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetnaguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s 103 new cases that have been a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 22 are community-acquired, 20 are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

On Tuesday, local public health said there’s been 109,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region, including more than 18,000 people who have received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 8,129 coronavirus cases, 88 per cent — or 7,168 — have recovered, while 41 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 3,065 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 367,602, including 7,458 deaths.

Advertisement