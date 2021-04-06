Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

371 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths confirmed over last 5 days in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctor stresses restrictions needed for a while longer amid variant spread' Canada’s top doctor stresses restrictions needed for a while longer amid variant spread
WATCH: Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam stressed on Tuesday it was not time for people to "let down our guard," saying community-based restrictions would be needed for a while longer as coronavirus variants continued to spread, with the B.1.1.7 variant accounting for more than 90 per cent of variant cases. But she also advised there was early evidence to suggest the P1 variant, which had nearly doubled in the past week, with the majority of reported cases in B.C. and Ontario, could reduce vaccine effectiveness.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 371 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the region over the last five days, bringing the local total case count up to 8,129, including 203 deaths.

The health unit didn’t report regional daily cases from April 2 to 5 due to the Easter long weekend.

Read more: COVID-19: Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa medical officers call for provincewide stay-at-home order

Over the last five days, there have been 126 new COVID-19 cases in Barrie, 71 in Bradford, 58 in New Tecumseth, 37 in Innisfil and 19 in Collingwood.

The rest have been in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Essa, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetnaguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s 103 new cases that have been a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 22 are community-acquired, 20 are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

On Tuesday, local public health said there’s been 109,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region, including more than 18,000 people who have received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 8,129 coronavirus cases, 88 per cent — or 7,168 — have recovered, while 41 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 3,065 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 367,602, including 7,458 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ford says high-risk essential workers get priority as Ontario’s Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins' Ford says high-risk essential workers get priority as Ontario’s Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusSimcoe County coronavirus

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers