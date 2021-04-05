Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 5 2021 6:18pm
02:44

Ontario education minister’s office reiterates ‘schools remain safe’

Travis Dhanraj reports on the province’s response to Peel Region’s medical officer of health ordering the closure of schools in the municipality for two weeks.

Advertisement

Video Home