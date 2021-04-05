COVID-19: Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health to order temporary closure of schools

Send this page to someone via email

The medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph has decided to order the temporary closure of schools in the region effective Wednesday amid a “troubling rise in cases of COVID-19 among children,” officials say.

In a news release issued Monday evening, health officials said Dr. Nicola Mercer will issue the order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act on Tuesday.

All schools within the Upper Grand District School Board, Wellington Catholic District School Board, Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir, and Conseil scolaire Viamonde in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph area must stop in-person learning starting Wednesday, and resume no earlier than April 19.

The news release said Mercer made the decision after meeting with the directors of education for the boards. The order won’t affect child-care in schools.

The April break is set to take place next week.

“I wish this step was not required,” Mercer said.

“I know the tremendous burden this places on families in our region. The growing number of cases across the province and the severity of the COVID-19 variants of concern places all of us at risk.”

The news comes just hours after Peel Region’s medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh ordered schools in that municipality to be closed for two weeks.

