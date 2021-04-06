Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. online system to book vaccinations for select groups opens' B.C. online system to book vaccinations for select groups opens
WATCH: It's a big day in B.C. The Get Vaccinated website is going live for eligible adults to book an appointment. But some say the process is frustrating to get the shot. Andrea Macpherson has more on this story.

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Click to play video: 'Big increase in COVID-19 variant cases in B.C.' Big increase in COVID-19 variant cases in B.C.
Big increase in COVID-19 variant cases in B.C.

The province reported 4,040 new cases of COVID-19 over the past four days along with 23 deaths, as concern continues to grow over the spread of variants in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. reports 1,889 new COVID-19 cases over two days

On Monday, the province reported 916 new variant cases since April 1, pushing the total number past 3,500 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 588 active cases of the variants in B.C., with 373 being identified as the B.1.1.7 strain, originally found in the U.K., and 215 identified as the P.1 strain, originally found in Brazil.

Read more: Rapid spread of COVID-19 variants in B.C. remains huge concern for health officials

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday that variants could soon drive transmission but current restrictions are tough enough.

The province unrolled its website where eligible adults can register to get their vaccinations.

Click to play video: 'B.C., Alberta report outbreaks of P.1 variant' B.C., Alberta report outbreaks of P.1 variant
B.C., Alberta report outbreaks of P.1 variant

As of Tuesday morning, seniors 71 years and older, all Indigenous adults 18 and older, and people who are clinically vulnerable can register for their shot on the Get Vaccinated website.

Story continues below advertisement

People over the age of 65 can sign up online but only people 71 and older can register for an appointment right now.

Read more: B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine registration website holds up amid opening day pressure

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 93,031 people registered for their vaccine through the Get Vaccinated system. This includes 82,249 people who registered using the online tool and 10,872 registered using the new province-wide phone system.

— With files from Richard Zussman

