B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

The province reported 4,040 new cases of COVID-19 over the past four days along with 23 deaths, as concern continues to grow over the spread of variants in the province.

On Monday, the province reported 916 new variant cases since April 1, pushing the total number past 3,500 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 588 active cases of the variants in B.C., with 373 being identified as the B.1.1.7 strain, originally found in the U.K., and 215 identified as the P.1 strain, originally found in Brazil.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday that variants could soon drive transmission but current restrictions are tough enough.

The province unrolled its website where eligible adults can register to get their vaccinations.

As of Tuesday morning, seniors 71 years and older, all Indigenous adults 18 and older, and people who are clinically vulnerable can register for their shot on the Get Vaccinated website.

People over the age of 65 can sign up online but only people 71 and older can register for an appointment right now.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 93,031 people registered for their vaccine through the Get Vaccinated system. This includes 82,249 people who registered using the online tool and 10,872 registered using the new province-wide phone system.

— With files from Richard Zussman