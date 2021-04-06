New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said 18 patients are hospitalized, including 12 in an intensive care unit.

According to public health, one of the new cases is in Zone 2 (Saint John region) and the other is in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). Both have been identified as travel-related.

The third case is in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and is linked to a previously confirmed case.

Public health also confirmed that the seven cases reported Monday in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are connected and are travel-related.

As of Tuesday, the province said that the online vaccination booking tool for regional health authority clinics will undergo scheduled maintenance from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The booking function will be unavailable during this time.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,665. Since Monday, nine people have recovered for a total of 1,472 recoveries.

There have been 30 deaths, and the number of active cases is 162.

On Monday, 791 tests were conducted for a total of 262,088.