New Brunswick announces 10 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 in Moncton region

New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, seven of which are located in the Moncton region.

The remaining three cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), which is currently in the red level and in the midst of an outbreak involving a variant of concern. Those three cases involve two people aged 19 and under, and a person in his or her 50s. All three are contacts of a previously known case.

The Zone 1 (Moncton region) cases are all under investigation and involve:

two people 20-29

an individual 30-39

an individual 50-59

two people 60-69

an individual 90 and over

There are now 168 active cases in the province. Fourteen people are in hospital, including eight in an intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, vaccination clinics are continuing in the province at pharmacies and by the regional health authorities for people over 75.

As well, vaccination clinics with the AstraZeneca vaccine are being held in Edmundston on April 6 and 7 for people over the age of 55. Booking can be made online or by phone at 1-833-437-1424.

“I encourage all New Brunswickers to book a vaccine appointment when it’s their turn,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"For those still waiting to be eligible, please be patient; your turn is coming.

“We remain committed to providing the first shot to all New Brunswickers who want the vaccine by the end of June.”

Russell goes on to say that it is critical for people to follow public health guidelines “until we receive enough vaccines to allow the majority of New Brunswickers to be vaccinated.”

“This applies to all age groups as we are beginning to see similar trends in New Brunswick as in other provinces regarding the variants,” she said.

"Younger individuals are being hospitalized. We must all support one another by following the rules."

