More COVID-19 variants of concern in N.B., spike in severe cases and hospitalizations

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health says the province is seeing an increase in more severe cases of COVID-19, as well as hospitalizations, specifically in the Edmundston region.

The province recorded 11 new cases on Sunday, and there are currently 15 people in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

“We are grateful for the actions New Brunswickers are taking to keep one another safe and ask that they continue to be vigilant moving forward,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell in a news release.

"We are continuing to work closely with the regional health authorities to make whatever adjustments are required to ensure safe health care to New Brunswickers."

Russell points out daily cases involving variants of concern have been climbing.

Two of the new cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region). One individual is under 19 and is a contact of a previously reported case. The other is in his or her 40s and the case is travel-related.

The remaining nine cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), which has been dealing with an outbreak involving a variant of concern. The area has been designated as red level, and no travel is recommended in and out of the zone except for medical appointments and essential work.

The cases involve two people in their 20s, one person in his or her 30s, one person in his or her 40s, three people in their 50s and two people in their 60s.

“Two of these cases are contacts of a previously known case and the rest are under investigation,” the province notes.

The province says a case has also been confirmed at Loch Lomond School in Saint John.

Anyone who was a close contact of the person will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing.

The province reminds people that if they have not been contacted by Public Health, then they are not considered a close contact.