Manitoba’s top doctor to provide COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, will be providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will be streamed live on this web page.

It will be the first time the doctor has provided comments since the Easter long weekend.

On Monday, the province announced 135 new COVID-19 cases. The majority of those, 63, were in the Winnipeg health region, followed by 43 in the Northern health region.

The province also announced two more deaths Monday. The first being a woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain health region, and the other a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba was 34,487, with 1,280 considered active.

The five-day test positivity rate was sitting at 5.1 per cent provincially and 4.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

Sixty-six individuals were in hospital with active cases of COVID-19, with 13 of those in intensive care.

The total number of cases of variants of concern was 270. The vast majority of those are the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K.