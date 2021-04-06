Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes on Easter weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 11:13 am
Several impaired driving charges were laid over the Easter long weekend in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. View image in full screen
Several impaired driving charges were laid over the Easter long weekend in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. Global News

OPP in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes made several impaired driving arrests over the Easter weekend.

In Peterborough County, the following arrests were made:

  • On Monday around 12:30 a.m., officers conducting a RIDE program on Lindsay Road in Selwyn Township determined one driver was under the influence of alcohol. Casey Clugston, 28, of Lindsay, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on May 11.
  • On April 3 around 11 a.m. officers responded to a crash on Drummond Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township after a vehicle entered a ditch and struck a culvert. The driver was not injured. Adam Burke, 40, of Minden, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving. He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on May 4.
Trending Stories

Read more: Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving after truck crashes into fire hydrant, trees

Story continues below advertisement

In the City of Kawartha Lakes:

  • On April 3 around 8:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 7 east of Lindsay for a Highway Traffic Act infraction. It was determined the driver was impaired. Hailey Oxehham, 27, of Omemee was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 15.
Click to play video: 'Pickup truck crashes into fire hydrant in Peterborough' Pickup truck crashes into fire hydrant in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesDrunk DrivingPeterborough CountyImpairedPeterborough County OPPDrug Impaired DrivingRIDE

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers