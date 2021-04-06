Impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes on Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes made several impaired driving arrests over the Easter weekend.

In Peterborough County, the following arrests were made:

On Monday around 12:30 a.m., officers conducting a RIDE program on Lindsay Road in Selwyn Township determined one driver was under the influence of alcohol. Casey Clugston, 28, of Lindsay, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on May 11.

On April 3 around 11 a.m. officers responded to a crash on Drummond Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township after a vehicle entered a ditch and struck a culvert. The driver was not injured. Adam Burke, 40, of Minden, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving. He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on May 4.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes:

On April 3 around 8:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 7 east of Lindsay for a Highway Traffic Act infraction. It was determined the driver was impaired. Hailey Oxehham, 27, of Omemee was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 15.