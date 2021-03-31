Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving after truck crashes into fire hydrant, trees

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Pickup truck crashes into fire hydrant in Peterborough' Pickup truck crashes into fire hydrant in Peterborough
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges after a pickup truck struck a fire hydrant and went into a group of trees Tuesday evening in Peterborough.

A Peterborough man is facing a drug-impaired driving charge following a crash in the city’s southeast end on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of Otonabee Drive and Middlefield Road for a pickup trick that struck a fire hydrant and trees. No injuries were reported.

Police said earlier in the evening they had received several 911 calls about a vehicle being driven erratically in the area.

Read more: Impaired driving arrest made after car collides with school bus in Port Hope, police say

Corey White, 35, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 15.

Police are appealing to witnesses to the collision or who had seen the truck prior to the crash. Contact Const. Matt McGill at 705-876-1122 ext. 289 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

