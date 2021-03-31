Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving after truck crashes into fire hydrant, trees

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a drug-impaired driving charge following a crash in the city’s southeast end on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of Otonabee Drive and Middlefield Road for a pickup trick that struck a fire hydrant and trees. No injuries were reported.

Police said earlier in the evening they had received several 911 calls about a vehicle being driven erratically in the area.

Corey White, 35, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 15.

Police are appealing to witnesses to the collision or who had seen the truck prior to the crash. Contact Const. Matt McGill at 705-876-1122 ext. 289 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.