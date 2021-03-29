Impaired driving arrest made after car collides with school bus in Port Hope: police

An impaired driving charge has been laid following a collision between a car and a school bus in Port Hope on Friday afternoon.
The collision occurred around 3 p.m. on Molson Street in the town’s north end.
Port Hope Police Service says none of the 20 students or the school bus driver were injured in the incident.
The driver of the car was not injured and was taken into custody.
Trending Stories
On Monday, police said Leah Keys, 40, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs.
Keys was released and will appear in court in Cobourg during the first week of April.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments