Crime

Impaired driving arrest made after car collides with school bus in Port Hope: police

By Greg Davis Global News
No injuries were reported after a car collided with a school bus in Port Hope on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
No injuries were reported after a car collided with a school bus in Port Hope on Friday afternoon. Pete Fisher

An impaired driving charge has been laid following a collision between a car and a school bus in Port Hope on Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. on Molson Street in the town’s north end.

Read more: No injuries after car collides with school bus in Port Hope

Port Hope Police Service says none of the 20 students or the school bus driver were injured in the incident.

The driver of the car was not injured and was taken into custody.

On Monday, police said Leah Keys, 40, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs.

Keys was released and will appear in court in Cobourg during the first week of April.

Click to play video: 'Whitby man facing impaired driving charges following Oshawa crash' Whitby man facing impaired driving charges following Oshawa crash
