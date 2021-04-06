Hamilton man arrested in Kitchener after 9 vehicles hit including 6 Waterloo police cars

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man was arrested after police say a car took a rocky ride through Waterloo Region, striking nine vehicles including a half dozen police cruisers over the weekend.

The initial reports spotted the man Erbsville Road in Waterloo and then later on Victoria Street in Kitchener on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m., police say.

During the incident, police say the suspect allegedly stopped his vehicle and threatened passersby with a knife.

A police spokesperson told Global News he collided with six police vehicles as they attempted to stop the man.

Eventually, police tracked the man down near Madison Avenue South after the vehicle was driven onto railroad tracks and got stuck.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were then able to arrest the man.

Police say one officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident while they estimated the total cost of property damage to be over $50,000.

A 44-year-old Hamilton man is facing numerous charges including uttering threats to cause death, mischief over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

The investigation remains ongoing.